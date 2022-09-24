In the first half, Cincinnati was on a tear offensively. The Bearcats rolled up 323 yards in the first half and staked themselves to a 38-10 lead.

But after what appeared like a right arm/shoulder injury to quarterback Ben Bryant. That same offense struggled. And visiting Indiana made it closer. Cincinnati still held off most of the Hoosiers' advances, in a 45-24 win. But the Bearcats' inability to close strong wasn't lost on coach Luke Fickell.

"I don't think that we did a great job finishing," he said. "This was an opportunity for us, it's a good football team and a great win."

Check out the video above for Fickell's full comments, courtesy of our friends at TheHoosier.com.