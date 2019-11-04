As the fourth quarter got underway, Cincinnati trailed East Carolina 40-28 on Sunday. The Pirates had been prolific on offense, with what would be 638 yards of total offense. But their major mistake was the Bearcats' gain.

Freshman cornerback Ahmad Gardner took an interception back for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter and kicker Sam Crosa kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired to give Cincinnati a 46-43 win.

Afterward, coach Luke Fickell wasn't necessarily pleased with how his team played, but thankful the Bearcats pulled out the win. He spoke after the game with members of the media.