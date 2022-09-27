Cincinnati's defense got plenty to hand Saturday in its win over Indiana. The Hoosiers ran 109 plays, while three Bearcat defenders (Ivan Pace, Bryon Threats and Ja'Von Hicks) were on the field for at least 105 of those plays.

Despite that barrage of plays, Cincinnati's defense did enough to hold off Indiana and allowed just 14 points in the second half. This week, Tulsa will likely also run more than its share of plays, thanks to its up-tempo offense. And for Luke Fickell and the Bearcats, the experience of so many plays last weekend could help against the Golden Hurricane.

"When you play 109 snaps, you get a lot of work at a lot of different things," Fickell said Tuesday during his weekly press conference. "(Indiana) threw it 66 times. I think the best thing about Tulsa is their balance. They're fourth nationally in passing and up there in total offense and things like that. What's made them so good, and especially against us, is that they're balanced. They can and do throw the ball really well, but they rushed for 265 yards last week and last year against us it was over 200 and the year before that close as well. What they do, they do well, and it comes down to balance."

Check out the video above for UC's full press conference with Fickell, as well as Tyler Scott and Wilson Huber.