Cincinnati played exactly half of its regular season before its bye week this past weekend. At 5-1 overall, the Bearcats are still undefeated in the AAC and are on pace to be the non-power five conference representative in a New Year's Six Bowl.

Of course, plenty has to go right the rest of the way to get to that point. And Coach Luke Fickell acknowledged it's not only about talent, but staying healthy.

Specifically, Fickell said quarterback Ben Bryant and wide receiver Tyler Scott are both back to near 100%.

"I think for us, yes, it did come, I think at a pretty good time," Fickell said of Cincinnati's bye. "A time when you know a break probably was needed, and maybe some of those guys with nicks and bruises, the way the last game went, hopefully, the timing was right for us to get back. But there's a momentum shift and things as you're rolling through a season. It's never there's never an exact right time. But I think if you could pick it, you choose the middle, and I think it was good for us.”

Check out the video above for the full press conference from Fickell, Ty Van Fossen and Tre Tucker.