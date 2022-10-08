Through the first five games this season, it's safe to say Cincinnati's defense was stout. But on Saturday night, for one of the only times this season, that defense had trouble slowing down the opposing offense, notably the run, and getting off the field.

The Bearcats held off visiting South Florida 28-24 Saturday night. The Bulls gashed their way for 224 yards on the ground, 345 yards total. And afterward, coach Luke Fickell acknowledged Cincinnati's shortcoming, while he also pointed to the ability to do enough to get the win.

"There are some things, the glaring ones are the big plays," he said. "The other ones are the third-down situations where you got a good idea that they're running the football and they're hitting it right up inside, so we've got to go a little bit back to the drawing board and make sure we understand how people were attacking us and find ways to do a better job.”

