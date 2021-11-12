VIDEO: Fickell, Players Post USF

The Cincinnati career touchdown passes now belongs to Desmond Ridder. On Friday night, Ridder passed his coach and previous record-holder, Gino Guidugli to reach the mark of 79.

Guidugli, who played with the Bearcats from 2001-04, had 78.

Cincinnati certainly needed both of the touchdowns Ridder threw on Friday night, in its 45-28 win at South Florida. The Bearcats got out to a 31-7 third quarter lead on Ridder's second touchdown pass, before the Bulls reeled off a pair of touchdowns to get within 10. But Cincinnati had a few defensive stops throughout, including an interception by Deshawn Pace, to seal the win.

Afterward, Ridder, Guidugli, coach Luke Fickell, cornerback Ahmad Gardner and tight end Josh Whyle spoke with members of the media.