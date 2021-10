For the second straight game, Cincinnati's offense sputtered a bit. The Bearcats led just 14-12 at halftime.

Unlike last week, however, Cincinnati pulled away for some style points.

The Bearcats moved much more efficiently in the second half, en route to a 31-12 win Saturday at Tulane. They finished with 351 total yards.

Afterward, coach Luke Fickell, Desmond Ridder, Josh Whyle and Coby Bryant spoke with members of the media.