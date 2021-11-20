VIDEO: Fickell, Players Post SMU

It's been evident that Cincinnati needed help. The Bearcats needed at least one of the four teams ahead of them, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Oregon, to lose, to have a chance at the College Football Playoff.

Cincinnati at least has done its part.

The Bearcats dominated from start to finish in a 48-14 throttling of visiting SMU Saturday. They also outgained the Mustangs 544-199 in the process. And on senior day, quarterback Desmond Ridder threw three touchdowns, ran another one and even caught one, in the win.

Afterward, coach Luke Fickell and Ridder recapped the game with members of the media.