The University of Cincinnati sits about 35 miles closet to Paycor Stadium than Miami (OH). Yet through contractual agreements, the Redhawks were the 'home' team Saturday and barred the Bearcats from hosting recruits.

In the end, though, Cincinnati got what it set out to do, retain the Victory Bell, with a 38-17 win over Miami. For the 16th year in a row, the bell will remain in Clifton. And in the end, it wasn't that close. The Bearcats held a massive yard advantage, 459-183 and scored 31 unanswered points after an early 10-point deficit.

Afterward, coach Luke Fickell and his players spoke about the win and what's next.