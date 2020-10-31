BearcatReport - VIDEO: Fickell, Players Post Memphis

If Cincinnati is to crash the College Football Playoff party, it needs some convincing wins. The Bearcats don't play any team from a power five conference, but still has plenty of tests in the American Athletic Conference.

After a big win last week at SMU, Cincinnati had another opportunity today. And the Bearcats again passed with flying colors, in a 49-10 romp.

After the game, coach Luke Fickell, Desmond Ridder and Darrian Beavers all spoke with members of the media on the win.