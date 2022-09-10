For one week, at least, Cincinnati is back on track.

On Saturday, the Bearcats exploded by FCS-Kennesaw State 63-10, thanks to a team clicking on both sides of the ball. On offense, they rolled to 525 yards and seven touchdowns, while on defense, Cincinnati had an interception return and fumble return for a touchdown.

Afterward, coach Luke Fickell, quarterback Ben Bryant, safety Ja'Von Hicks, and defensive linemen Jowon Briggs and Jabari Taylor spoke with members of the media.