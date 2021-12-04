VIDEO: Fickell, Players Post Houston

For 17 seconds, late in the first quarter, Houston had a 10-7 lead. The Cougars had just driven 74 yards in 10 plays for a touchdown.

One play later, the lead was gone and was never given back.

Jerome Ford ran 79 yards for a touchdown to give Cincinnati the lead back. And the Bearcats rolled from there to a 35-20 win over the Cougars in the AAC championship game. Ford was named the game's MVP, with 187 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 18 carries.

Afterward, Ford, coach Luke Fickell, quarterback Desmond Ridder and linebacker Joel Dublanko recapped the win.