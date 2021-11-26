VIDEO: Fickell, Players Post ECU

With 11:29 to play in the fourth quarter on Friday, East Carolina lined up for a 35-yard field goal attempt. The Pirates had hung around and this would have crept them a bit closer to visiting Cincinnati.

Around the left side of the line, Arquon Bush came flying. He dove, his right hand extended out. Bush blocked the field goal attempt and the ball bounced the opposite direction. Junior Ahmad Gardner had come flying around the other side of the line and was there as the ball bounced. He scooped up the loose football and ran, untouched, 60 yards for a touchdown.

The touchdown was plenty to buoy the Bearcats ahead. And it was enough for them to conclude the regular season 12-0, with a 35-13 win over East Carolina.

"I'm a scoop and score guy," Gardner said. "I can see it in my peripheral, flying off the ball. I was like, yeah, it's go time."

