VIDEO: Fickell, Players Post Cotton Bowl

The slipper didn't quite fit all the way. Cincinnati showed it belonged in the College Football Playoff, but ultimately, didn't quite have enough to break through further.

The Bearcats hung around, got to within 11 in the third quarter, but fell to Alabama 27-6 in the Cotton Bowl Classic, the CFP semi-finals.

"It's difficult because these guys have worked so hard, they've committed so much," coach Luke Fickell said. "They've done everything we've asked 'em to do. We were just a bit short, obviously tonight."

Fickell, senior quarterback Desmond Ridder, and senior linebacker Joel Dublanko all touched on the loss after the game.