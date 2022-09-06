With the winning streak over, coach Luke Fickell is ready to move on.

On Saturday, Cincinnati couldn't overcome a litany of mistakes in a 31-24 loss at Arkansas. The loss ended the Bearcats' 23-game regular season winning streak. On Tuesday, Fickell discussed a few positives from the game, but also being back in Nippert Stadium when Cincinnati hosts Kennesaw State on Saturday.

"You can always find a silver lining in things," Fickell said. "When you talk to the players, you definitely...first and foremost, the effort level, the physicality. I'm proud, I'm excited about the things that jump out, that I put upon myself, that maybe in the preparation, we weren't prepared for that moment, at that time, which we weren't. So, there's definitely things to grow on."

