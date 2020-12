Cincinnati hasn't played a game since Nov. 21. For two weeks now, the Bearcats have dealt with positive cases of COVID-19 within their program. That led to the cancelation of their game Nov. 28 against Temple and this weekend against Tulsa. Cincinnati will now host Tulsa for the American Athletic Conference championship game Dec. 19.

Coach Luke Fickell talked about the cancelations, where the program is and more with members of the media on Tuesday.