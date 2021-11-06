 BearcatReport - VIDEO: Fickell, Beavers, Ridder, Pierce Post Tulsa
VIDEO: Fickell, Beavers, Ridder, Pierce Post Tulsa

BearcatReport.com
Staff

If cats have nine lives, these Bearcats have used at least five of them so far this season.

Cincinnati once again escaped, this time with a 28-20 win over visiting Tulsa. The Bearcats' defense made a pair of stops within the five-yard line in the game's final minutes, to eek out a win.

Afterward, coach Luke Fickell, senior linebacker Darrian Beavers, senior quarterback Desmond Ridder and senior wide receiver Alec Pierce spoke with members of the media.

