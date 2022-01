It's been a tough start to the new year for Cincinnati.

The Bearcats opened AAC play Saturday night with a disappointing 68-60 loss to visiting Tulane, which entered the game 4-6. The Green Wave connected on 10-21 from behind the three-point line in the win. Forward Jeremiah Davenport had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Cincinnati.

After the game, Davenport and coach Wes Miller spoke with members of the media.