BearcatReport - VIDEO: Davenport, Brannen Post SMU

It's not necessarily complacency, but rather good fortune. Either way, Cincinnati is moving on the the semi-finals of the AAC Tournament following a 74-71 win Thursday over SMU.

Early in the second half, the Bearcats took a 20-point lead. With just under seven minutes to play, it was still 18 points. The Mustangs had it down to five in the final seconds and made a tip-in at the buzzer for the final tally.

Cincinnati will now face Wichita State at 3 pm Saturday in the tournament semi-finals.

Check out the full post game press conference from both the Bearcats and SMU after the game.