BearcatReport.com

For the ninth straight season, Cincinnati advanced to play in the NCAA Tournament. But of late, the Bearcats can't figure out how to get to the second weekend. On Friday, No. 7-seed Cincinnati blew a 13-point first half advantage, in a 79-72 loss to Iowa in the first round. It marked the seventh straight season the Bearcats couldn't reach the Sweet 16.

Still, it was the end of another successful season for Cincinnati, which finished 28-7 and claimed a second straight AAC tournament title. On Friday, coach Mick Cronin, Tre Scott and Justin Jenifer addressed the media after the Bearcats' loss.