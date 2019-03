Just 3 of 16 shooting from the floor. That was the box score line for junior guard Jarron Cumberland, the AAC Player of the Year, Saturday afternoon in the AAC semi-finals. Still, Cincinnati had a few others that came up big late, like guard Cane Broome. The result was a 66-63 win that has the Bearcats in the conference title game Sunday. Afterward, coach Mick Cronin and forwards Tre Scott and Nysier Brooks spoke to the media about the win.