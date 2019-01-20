BearcatReport.com

A week ago, coach Mick Cronin was irate. Yes, Cincinnati picked up an overtime win over visiting UCONN, but the Bearcats didn't play the way Cronin expected them to. For one, they were out-rebounded, 38-30. On Saturday, Cronin was much more pleased. In its 66-55 win at Wichita State, Cincinnati claimed a 66-55 win. This time, the Bearcats held a 36-24 rebounding advantage, including 13-7 on the offensive glass. Cronin spoke about the win and turnaround after the game with the media.