Down 10 at halftime, Cincinnati faced its largest deficit at that point of any game this season. But the Bearcats turned things around in a big way in the second half and rallied for a 72-68 win Sunday afternoon at Temple. It was the type of gritty, hard-nosed win that coach Mick Cronin had pined for just a few weeks ago. He spoke with the media after the game, on the win.