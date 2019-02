At one point in the first half, Cincinnati led visiting SMU by 12. Midway through the second half, through, that quickly dissipated. The Mustangs tied the score four times and were down just 67-66 with under three minutes to play. But the Bearcats made the shots they needed and made a few big stops to end the game on a 6-2 run. After the game, coach Mick Cronin, Trevor Moore and Nysier Brooks spoke with the media about the win.