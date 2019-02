Before the season, Central Florida was picked to win the American Athletic Conference. But on Thursday, it was Cincinnati who stayed in contention to win the conference. Thanks to a few big, late shots, the Bearcats held on for a 60-55 win. Now at 22-4, 11-2 in the AAC, Cincinnati is a game behind Houston for the conference lead. After the win, coach Mick Cronin, Justin Jenifer and Keith Williams spoke to the media.