This was one of those games coach Mick Cronin felt like Cincinnati needed to win to earn respect. The Bearcats had already lost one that hurt that respect, at East Carolina. And in the second half, especially, Cincinnati pulled away from Tulsa in an 88-64 rout. The Bearcats out-rebounded the Golden Hurricane 44-26 in the win. Afterward, Cronin, Justin Jenifer and Tre Scott spoke with the media