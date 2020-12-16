BearcatReport - VIDEO: Brannen, Vogt Post USF Loss

In Cincinnati's loss Saturday at Tennessee, the Bearcats were called for 26 fouls. On Wednesday night, they were whistled for 17, a slight improvement.

But where Cincinnati made strides, it also fell off in other areas. In a 74-71 loss to visiting South Florida, the Bearcats were outrebounded 37-29 and fell behind 68-56 late in the second half. They came back, thrust by a 12-0 run by junior guard Keith Williams, but made just one of their last eight shots in the win.

"We really tried to get where we needed to be, in terms of fouls and execution," coach John Brannen said. "Unfortunately, our inability to be tough...like I said, we're plugging one hole and one hole's open. And that's the sign of a mediocre team. If we're gonna become a really good team, we're gonna have to make sure that we foundationally get some things fixed first."

Check out the full post game press conference above with Brannen and senior center Chris Vogt.

