For four straight games, Cincinnati hasn't made it easy. They've been to overtime each time, losing the first, winning the next two, and last night, falling to Central Florida in double overtime.

The loss was made all the worse by a potential game-winning, half-court shot by Jarron Cumberland that was waved off and determined after the final buzzer.

Afterward, coach John Brannen and center Chris Vogt spoke with members of the media about the loss.