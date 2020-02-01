There was little doubt even before the game tipped-off on Saturday night. Cincinnati needed this one.

The Bearcats have had ups this season, but more than a few downs. Entering the game, they sat at 13-7 on the season. Cincinnati had a good win over a now-reeling Tennessee, but not a signature win that's required of most NCAA Tournament teams.

And early in the second half, it looked like the Bearcats would squander such an opportunity to get one of those wins. But then, they hit the on switch.

Cincinnati rallied from a 15-point deficit and took down visiting Houston, No. 21 in the Associated Press' most recent poll, 64-62. The win definitely does not guarantee the Bearcats an NCAA Tournament spot. But it puts them squarely in the conversation for a spot.

After the win, coach John Brannen, forward Tre Scott and center Chris Vogt spoke with members of the media.