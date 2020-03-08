If you're a follower of Cincinnati basketball this season, you know to keep a bottle of Tums handy. The season of ups and downs, of heart-stopping finishes isn't done.

In their regular-season finale, the Bearcats had another down-to-the-wire finish. And thanks to a tip-in by Tre Scott with just three seconds to go, they came out with a wild, 64-63 win Saturday night over Temple.

For all of its ups and downs, Cincinnati is now in the AAC driver's seat. The Bearcats will enjoy the top seed in the conference tournament later this week.

After their win over Temple, coach John Brannen, Scott and Mamoudou Diarra talked with members of the media.