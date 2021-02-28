BearcatReport - VIDEO: Brannen, Saunders Post Memphis

The last-minute alterations due to the COVID-19 pandemic continue. Cincinnati had its latest on Sunday, when its home game with Memphis became a senior day celebration less than two hours before tip-off. The Bearcats' scheduled game against SMU March 4 was cancelled Sunday morning due to positive tests within the Mustangs' program.

That didn't even consider Cincinnati's shorthanded situation already. The Bearcats are down to just eight scholarship players after opt-outs by David DeJulius and Zach Harvey.

But Cincinnati, until the final seconds, hung around. And down seven with just over 30 seconds to play, a pair of backcourt steals, a runner by Mamadou Diarra and a three-pointer by Keith Williams got the Bearcats within two points. But a Williams missed free throw and a turnover in the final seconds by Mika Adams-Woods kept them from making the full comeback, in their 80-74 loss.

Coach John Brannen and Mike Saunders spoke with members of the media after UC's loss to Memphis.