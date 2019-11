Ohio State went the first 7:40 of the game on Wednesday night without scoring a point. Even still, visiting Cincinnati could only muster a six-point lead.

After that, the Buckeyes re-found their shot and puled away for a 64-56 win over the Bearcats.

The game was the Cincinnati debut for new coach John Brannen. He spoke afterward to reporters on what he saw and where the Bearcats are moving forward.