BearcatReport - VIDEO: Brannen Post AAC Title Game

In January, Cincinnati's season looked dismal. Following an 82-76 loss Jan. 10 at Wichita State, the Bearcats were 3-7.

Then, Cincinnati's was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, as many teams have been this season. Multiple positive tests within the men's basketball program paused the team's season. The pause lasted three and a half weeks. And at least in a basketball sense, the Bearcats were somehow better for it. After that point, they finished the regular season 7-3, all the while playing the way coach John Brannen had hoped they would from the season's start.

Yes, Cincinnati's 91-54 blowout defeat to Houston Sunday in the AAC title game was not how Brannen, the players, or anyone else fans of or associated with Bearcats basketball would have preferred to end the season. But if there's anything to take away, it's that Cincinnati has been tested, it persevered and next season, it could be poised to be back in the NCAA Tournament discussion.

The Bearcats endured the COVID-19 pause, held tough through multiple player opt-outs, opt-ins and a late season schedule that at one point saw them with four games in one week. And for Brannen, that resolve makes the season one to build on, but also one he's proud of.

"I told those guys, don't let this be the narrative," Brannen said. "It's one game. It's a singular game.

"I think we have a chance to be elite, I really do. That freshman, sophomore class is really good. We've still gotta add some pieces and we'll do that, but I think outside of today's performance, over the course of most of the season, you saw that. That's why I'm awfully excited about next season.

