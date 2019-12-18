Until Saturday, many Cincinnati fans probably knew of Colgate only as a brand of toothpaste. But the Bearcats' 67-66 loss served as what many hoped was the low-point of the season.

Now four days later, it appears that could be the case. Cincinnati played arguably its best game of the season in dispatching Tennessee, ranked No. 21 by the AP, 78-66 on Wednesday night. The Bearcats shot 56 percent from the floor and out-rebounded the Vols 32-21.

Afterward, coach John Brannen, Tre Scott and Mika Adams-Woods addressed the media to talk about the win and the apparent turnaround.