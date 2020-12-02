BearcatReport - VIDEO: Brannen, Players Post Lipscomb

With just 5:53 to play, Cincinnati trailed visiting Lipscomb 51-49. The Bearcats had played up and down and clearly, showed a bit of rust.

Then, guard Mika Adams-Woods hit a pair of free throws, senior Chris Vogt threw down a big dunk, and Cincinnati pulled away to finish the game on an 18-4 run. It was a win and the final score won't show it much, but it didn't come easy. Still, Cincinnati sits at 1-0, ahead of its Crosstown Shootout date Sunday with Xavier.



Senior Rapolas Ivanauskas, sophomore guard Mika Adams-Woods and coach John Brannen talked about the win over Lipscomb with members of the media.