BearcatReport.com

There's some tasks already at hand for new Cincinnati coach John Brannen. He'll have to keep the Bearcats' lone 2019 signee, Samari Curtis, in the fold. He'll have to bring in more talent to that class and future classes. And he'll have to win over the current Bearcats, to convince some to stay and as a whole, to buy in to what his plans are for the program.

"We will win with the men in this room," Brannen said he told the team last night. "The recruits we add will be outstanding, but the success we have will be tied to the men in this room."

And with that, the John Brannen era at Cincinnati has begun. Check out the video above for his full, introductory press conference, Tuesday morning.