BearcatReport - VIDEO: Brannen, Harvey Post Loss at UCF

Cincinnati has enjoyed success for some time now. Not counting the 2019-20 season, in which the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the NCAA Tournament, the Bearcats have played in nine consecutive NCAA Tournaments.

The 2020-21 campaign has gotten off to a less than stellar start, however.

Cincinnati dropped its fourth game in a row Tuesday afternoon, in a 75-70 loss at Central Florida. The Bearcats are now 2-5, their worst seven-game start since 1983.

After the game, coach John Brannen and sophomore guard Zach Harvey spoke with members of the media.