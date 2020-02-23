At least now, coach John Brannen can joke about it. After Cincinnati held off visiting Wichita State 67-64 Sunday afternoon, Brannen said he was a little lighthearted when he talked to his players in the locker room.

"At least we didn't go to overtime," Brannen said he told his team.

Overtime has been the norm for the Bearcats. Until Sunday, their previous four games had gone into extra sessions, which tied an NCAA record. Cincinnati lost the first, against UCONN, won the next two, against Memphis and East Carolina, and lost a heartbreaker Wednesday to Central Florida. The Bearcats' have had seven overtime games this season, an AAC record.

Now, Cincinnati has the luxury of a full week off. The Bearcats will play a vital game at Houston next Sunday that will play a pivotal role in deciding the league's regular season title.



After today's game, Brannen, Zach Harvey and Jarron Cumberland spoke to members of the media.