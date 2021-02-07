BearcatReport - VIDEO: Brannen, Eason Post Tulane

It was the right shot at the right time for Cincinnati. With 45 seconds to play, freshman forward Tari Eason hit a layup to give the Bearcats a one-point lead in what would be a 64-61 win.

Now, after three and a half weeks without a game due to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent quarantine and contact tracing within the program, Cincinnati has two big wins. And on short rest, as well. The Bearcats won at Temple Thursday, then headed to New Orleans shortly after, for today's game.

What Coach John Brannen referred to Thursday as "strange" happenstance for Cincinnati, to play in the midst of the pandemic has resulted in the Bearcats getting back in the race for the AAC title. They now sit in seventh place, up from last before Thursday.

Brannen and Eason spoke with members of the media Sunday after Cincinnati's win at Tulane.