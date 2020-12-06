 BearcatReport - VIDEO: Brannen, DeJulius, Williams Post Xavier
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-06 22:23:07 -0600') }}

VIDEO: Brannen, DeJulius, Williams Post Xavier

The Crosstown Shootout is staying with rival Xavier for another year. Cincinnati held a late lead, but couldn't hold on down the stretch, in a 77-69 loss to the Musketeers.

The Bearcats led 62-58 with 7:08 to play, but soon lost the lead and couldn't get it back. Senior guard Keith Williams had a team-high 18 points to go with six rebounds. Junior guard David DeJulius added 16 points.

Coach John Brannen, Williams and DeJulius spoke to members of the media after the game.

