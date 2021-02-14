BearcatReport - VIDEO: Brannen, DeJulius Post UCF

Since its return from a pause due to positive COVID-19 tests, Cincinnati not only has won four straight, but in nail-biting form. Those four wins have come at a total of nine points, with the largest margin three points.

On Sunday, the Bearcats had the latest addition to that group. In a hectic final few seconds, Cincinnati came out victorious over visiting UCF 69-68. That came despite a 27-foot three-pointer by the Knights at the buzzer for the final score.

Afterward, coach John Brannen and guard David DeJulius spoke with members of the media about the win.