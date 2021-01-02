BearcatReport - VIDEO: Brannen, DeJulius Post Tulsa

The drought continues. And though it's a new year on the calendar, it's still more of the same for Cincinnati.

The Bearcats worked to tie the game twice in the second half, including with 1:30 to play. But Tulsa made a pair of big shots and hit all three of its free throws after that point for a 70-66 win. The loss is Cincinnati's fifth in a row, as it drops to 2-6 on the season.

It's rare territory for a Cincinnati program that hasn't lost five straight since the 2007-08 season.

Check out the full post game video with coach John Brannen and guard David DeJulius.