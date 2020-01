It's not a definite. But wins like Cincinnati had Tuesday night will go a long way in getting the Bearcats back to the NCAA Tournament.

Cincinnati improved to 6-2 in the AAC with a 65-43 coasting over visiting SMU. The Mustangs entered the game 15-4 on the season.

After the game, coach John Brannen, forward Jarron Cumberland and guard Keith Williams spoke with the media about the win.