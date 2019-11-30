Three straight games, Cincinnati couldn't get it done in regulation. But for the past two, at least, the Bearcats did what they needed to in the extra time period.

On Saturday night, Cincinnati needed overtime again, this time to hold off visiting UNLV, 72-65. But it came after the Bearcats rallied from a big deficit, built a 10-point lead with just over a minute to play, then blew that lead to get to overtime.

Afterward, coach John Brannen, Jarron Cumberland and Mika Adams-Woods spoke about the win to the media.