Advertisement
in other news
Video: Bearcats HC Miller, G Hickman and G/F Skillings
Bearcats HC Miller, G Hickman and G/F Skillings
• J.T. Smith
Video: Bearcats HC Satterfield, LB Golday and QB Sorsby
Bearcats HC Satterfield, LB Golday and QB Sorsby
• J.T. Smith
Tyler McKinley Out for Season
Tyler Mckinley will be out the 2024-2025 season due to injury.
• Neil Meyer
North Side HS (IN) DE James Early Jr commits to UC
North Side HS (IN) DE James Early Jr has committed to Cincinnati
• J.T. Smith
in other news
Video: Bearcats HC Miller, G Hickman and G/F Skillings
Bearcats HC Miller, G Hickman and G/F Skillings
• J.T. Smith
Video: Bearcats HC Satterfield, LB Golday and QB Sorsby
Bearcats HC Satterfield, LB Golday and QB Sorsby
• J.T. Smith
Video: Bearcats Satterfield, Bartlett, Golday, Johnson, Kiner and Sorsby
Cincinnati
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- CB
- WR
- OT
- OT
- RB
- CB
- ATH
- CB
- OG
- ATH
Advertisement
Advertisement