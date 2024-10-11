Advertisement
in other news
3 star QB Qur'an McNeill impressing during junior year
Three star quarterback Qur'an McNeill turning heads
• J.T. Smith
Analyzing the 2024-25 Women's Basketball Schedule
A quick breakdown of the Women's 2024-25 schedule
• Ethan Herzog
Bearcats DT Dontay Corleone named to PFF National Team of the Week
UC DT Dontay Corleone named to PFF National Team of the Week
• J.T. Smith
Where does the Bearcats '25 recruiting class currently rank in the Big 12?
Where does the Bearcats 2025 football recruiting class rank in the Big 12?
• J.T. Smith
Sorsby earns Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Honorable Mention recognition
Bearcats QB Brendan Sorsby earns Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Honorable Mention recognition
• J.T. Smith
in other news
3 star QB Qur'an McNeill impressing during junior year
Three star quarterback Qur'an McNeill turning heads
• J.T. Smith
Analyzing the 2024-25 Women's Basketball Schedule
A quick breakdown of the Women's 2024-25 schedule
• Ethan Herzog
Bearcats DT Dontay Corleone named to PFF National Team of the Week
UC DT Dontay Corleone named to PFF National Team of the Week
• J.T. Smith
Saturday is the most important game of the Scott Satterfield era
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Cincinnati
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- CB
- WR
- OT
- OT
- RB
- CB
- ATH
- CB
- OG
- ATH
Advertisement
Advertisement