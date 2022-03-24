VIDEO: Bearcats' Pro Day

On Thursday, Cincinnati hosted its annual pro day event for players who have exhausted eligibility or who have declared early for the NFL Draft. The draft will be held April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

The Bearcats had 13 such players perform drills in front of a host of NFL scouts, coaches and executives. Those players included quarterback Desmond Ridder, cornerback Coby Bryant, wide receiver Alec Pierce and defensive end Myjai Sanders. Cornerback Ahmad Gardner, an almost guaranteed first-round pick, participated only in interviews, after he performed last month at the NFL Combine.

From NFL teams, just under 100 personnel, representing all 32 teams, were in attendance. That included Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor, Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera.

"There's a lot of people here, but it's not just because of these eight, nine, 10, 12, however many guys we've got out here," coach Luke Fickell said. "It's because of everybody and what they've done, what they've created. And I do believe that. We've got some great players out here today, but I think what those guys have done collectively has even given them a chance to be better players and be recognized that much more."