Watch: Wes Miller, Simas Lukosius, Aziz Bandaogo Big 12 Media Days
Cincinnati Head Coach Wes Miller along with Player Simas Lukosius and Aziz Bandaogo discuss Big 12 Media Days
• Neil Meyer
Watch: Wes Miller speaks with reporters from Big 12 Media Day
Wes Miller Spoke with reporters at Big 12 media days
• Neil Meyer
Kandra makes Rivals Midseason Transfer All-American Team
Bearcats OL Luke Kandra makes Rivals Midseason Transfer All-American
• J.T. Smith
Sorsby named to Midseason Watch List for Davey O’Brien Award
Bearcats QB Brendan Sorsby named to Midseason Watch List for Davey O’Brien Award
• J.T. Smith
Video: Bearcats HC Satterfield, DB Canteen and QB Sorsby
