Video: Bearcats HC Miller and F Mitchell
Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd, forward Carter Bryant and forward Henri Veesaar:
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller and forward Dillon Mitchell:
The Bearcats fall to Kansas State 70-67 in Big 12 opener.
The Bearcat Tip-Off Talk Podcast: Kansas State
Looking at Players to Watch Monday at Kansas State
4 star QB Luke Fahey drawing interest from Cincinnati
How high will the Bearcats finish in the Big 12 standings this season?
