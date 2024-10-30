Advertisement

Deion "Prime Time" Sanders and Colorado defeat Bearcats 34-23 in Prime time

Colorado defeats the Bearcats 34-23 behind career days from Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter

 • Neil Meyer
Scott Satterfield's approval rating goes WAY up if Bearcats win Saturday

 • Alex Frank
Bearcats Keys to The Game: Colorado Buffaloes

The Bearcats 5-2 (3-1 Big 12) travel to Boulder, Colorado to take on Deion Sanders and the Colrado Buffaloes (5-2, 3-1

 • Neil Meyer
TFON Podcast: Buffalo Hunting feat. Nikki Edwards and Troy Finnegan

 • J.T. Smith
Sorsby added to Manning Award Midseason Watch List

Bearcats QB Brendan Sorsby added to Manning Award Midseason Watch List

 • J.T. Smith

Published Oct 30, 2024
Video: Bearcats HC Katrina Merriweather
J.T. Smith  •  The Front Office News
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
